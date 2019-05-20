Cole’s single leads Nashville over Round Rock in 12 innings

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Hunter Cole hit an RBI single in the top of the 12th inning to help lead the Nashville Sounds to an 8-6 win over the Round Rock Express on Monday.

Patrick Wisdom scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Eli White. Later in the inning, Nashville added an insurance run when White scored on a single by Zack Granite.

The Sounds scored one run in the 11th before Round Rock answered in the bottom of the inning when Alex De Goti hit an RBI single, bringing home Nick Tanielu to tie the game 6-6.

Delino DeShields homered and singled twice, scoring two runs in the win. Granite singled three times, driving home two runs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tim Dillard (3-2) got the win in relief while Jamie Ritchie (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Kyle Tucker homered and singled for the Express. De Goti homered and singled, driving in four runs.