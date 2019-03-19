Yankees reliever Betances to start season on injured list

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2018, file photo, New York Yankees pitcher Dellin Betances speaks to reporters during a baseball news conference at Fenway Park in Boston. Betances has inflammation in his right shoulder and will start the regular season on the injured list. New York general manager Brian Cashman said an MRI was done on Betances after the 6-8, 265-pound right-hander continued to lack velocity in his fastball. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo