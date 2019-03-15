Photo gallery: Big 12 Tournament, Iowa State 63-K-State 59

As Iowa State celebates, Kansas State looks on in disbelief after the Cyclones pulled off the last minute win Friday at the Sprint Center.
All eyes were on Iowa State’s Marial Shayok (3) and he elevated in front of the Cyclone bench and nailed this game-winning three-point shot over Kansas State’s Mike McGuirl in the closing minutes of Friday’s Big 12 Tournament game at the Sprint Center.
As the Iowa State bench celebrates, Kansas State’s Cartier Diarra, middle, walks in disbelief back to the Wildcat bench after ISU’s Marial Shayok hit a game-winning three point shot to give the Cyclones the win Friday night in the Big 12 Tournament.
The expression on the face of Kansas State’s Mike McGuirl, middle, told the story after Iowas State’s Marial Shayok, right rear, hit the game winning shot during the first semi final game of the Big 12 Tournament at the Sprint Center.
Iowa State’s Marial Shayok (3) lets go of the game winner over Kansas State’s Mike McGuirl Friday night at the Sprint Center.
As the Iowa State bench and hero Marial Shayok (3) celebrate, Kansas State’s Xavier Sneed walks dejectedly off the court after the Wildcats let a semi final game slip away at the Sprint Center.
