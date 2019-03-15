Photo gallery: Big 12 Tournament, Kansas 65-Texas 57

KU center David McCormack throws down a two-hander over Texas defenders Kamaka Hepa, left, and Courtney Ramey, right, during the first half of Thursday night’s Big 12 Tournament game at the Sprint Center.
Rich Sugg
rsugg@kcstar.com
KU center David McCormack, right, shoots over Texas center Jaxson Hayes during the first half of Thursday night’s Big 12 Tournament game at the Sprint Center.
Rich Sugg
rsugg@kcstar.com
KU guard Devon Dotson got by Texas defender Elijah Mitrou-Long for a bucket during the first half of their Big 12 Tournament game Thursday night at the Sprint Center. KU beat Texas, 65-57.
Rich Sugg
rsugg@kcstar.com
KU center David McCormack throws down a two-hander over Texas defenders Kamaka Hepa, left, and Courtney Ramey, right, during the first half of Thursday night’s Big 12 Tournament game at the Sprint Center.
Rich Sugg
rsugg@kcstar.com
KU center David McCormack (33) takes a swat at a shot by Texas guard Jase Febres during the second half of their Big 12 Tournament game Thursday night at the Sprint Center. KU beat Texas, 65-57.
Rich Sugg
rsugg@kcstar.com
KU center David McCormack (33) blows by Texas defender Elijah Mitrou-Long for a shot during the first half of their Big 12 Tournament game Thursday night at the Sprint Center. KU beat Texas, 65-57.
Rich Sugg
rsugg@kcstar.com
KU guard Devon Dotson lofts a shot over Texas defender Royce Hamm during the first half of their Big 12 Tournament game Thursday night at the Sprint Center. KU beat Texas, 65-57.
Rich Sugg
rsugg@kcstar.com
KU teammates Ochai Agbaji, left, and Dedric Lawson, middle, rip a rebound away from Texas guard Jase Febres during the second half of their Big 12 Tournament game Thursday night at the Sprint Center. KU beat Texas, 65-57.
Rich Sugg
rsugg@kcstar.com
Kansas coach Bill Self gives freshman guard Quentin Grimes a piece of his mind during the second half of their Big 12 Tournament game Thursday night at the Sprint Center. KU beat Texas, 65-57.
Rich Sugg
rsugg@kcstar.com
KU guard Marcus Garrett, left, tries to get his hands on a loose ball gathered up by Texas guard Matt Coleman during the second half of their Big 12 Tournament game Thursday night at the Sprint Center. KU beat Texas, 65-57.
Rich Sugg
rsugg@kcstar.com
KU center David McCormack got loose for a dunk over Texas guards Kerwin Roach, left, and Courtney Ramey during the first half of Thursday night’s Big 12 Tournament game at the Sprint Center.
Rich Sugg
rsugg@kcstar.com
Kansas coach Bill Self gives an official an earful during the first half of Thursday night’s Big 12 Tournament game at the Sprint Center.
Rich Sugg
rsugg@kcstar.com
KU center David McCormack, right, battles Texas center Dylan Osetkowski for a rebound during the second half of their Big 12 Tournament game Thursday night at the Sprint Center. KU beat Texas, 65-57.
Rich Sugg
rsugg@kcstar.com
KU guard Devon Dotson, left, drives by Texas guard Courtney Ramey for a shot during the first half of Thursday night’s Big 12 Tournament game at the Sprint Center.
Rich Sugg
rsugg@kcstar.com
KU center David McCormack protects the rim as Texas guard Kerwin Roach drives to the basket during the second half of their Big 12 Tournament game Thursday night at the Sprint Center. KU beat Texas, 65-57.
Rich Sugg
rsugg@kcstar.com
KU forward Mitch Lightfoot blocks a shot by Texas center Dylan Osetkowski during the first half of Thursday night’sBig 12 Tournament game at the Sprint Center.
Rich Sugg
rsugg@kcstar.com
KU guard Quentin Grimes, middle, drives between Texas teammates Dylan Osetkowski, left, and Jase Febres for a shot during the first half of Thursday night’s Big 12 Tournament game at the Sprint Center.
Rich Sugg
rsugg@kcstar.com
KU guard Devon Dotson, left, has his shot blocked by Texas guard Kerwin Roach during the first half of Thursday night’s Big 12 Tournament game at the Sprint Center.
Rich Sugg
rsugg@kcstar.com
KU center David McCormack, left, defends Texas forward Jaxson Hayes as he takes a shot during the first half of their Big 12 Tournament game Thursday night at the Sprint Center. KU beat Texas, 65-57.
Rich Sugg
rsugg@kcstar.com