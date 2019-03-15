Johnson scores 31, Grand Canyon tops Seattle 84-75 in WAC

Carlos Johnson had a career-high 31 points as Grand Canyon beat Seattle 84-75 in the quarterfinals of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday night.
Michael Finke had 21 points for Grand Canyon (19-12). Alessandro Lever added 12 points. Trey Drechsel had seven rebounds for Grand Canyon.
Terrell Brown had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Redhawks (18-14). Morgan Means added 22 points. Delante Jones had 13 points.
