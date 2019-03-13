Pats trade for Bennett, lose 2 starters to open free agency

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon runs for a touchdown after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots aren’t ready to give up on the possibility of Gordon playing football again in New England. The team extended qualifying offers to the restricted free agent receiver as well as defensive back Jonathan Jones on Wednesday, March 13. Gordon could rejoin New England only if he’s reinstated from his latest suspension for violating an agreement that allowed him to play after multiple drug suspensions. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo