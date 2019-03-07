Wieck scores 18 to carry Navy past American 60-56

Evan Wieck had 18 points as Navy narrowly beat American 60-56 in the Patriot League Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday night.
John Carter Jr. had seven rebounds for Navy (12-18). George Kiernan added nine rebounds.
Sa'eed Nelson had 29 points for the Eagles (15-15). Stacy Beckton Jr. added nine rebounds. Sam Iorio had eight rebounds.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
