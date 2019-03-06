Mariners can’t wait to see reaction for Ichiro in Japan

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 file photo, Seattle Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki bats during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Peoria, Ariz. Jerry Dipoto's first introduction to the world of Ichiro Suzuki was only a small taste compared to what the Seattle Mariners are about to experience when they open the season in Tokyo with a pair of games against the Oakland Athletics. The most decorated player ever to export his talents from Japan to the major leagues is returning home for what could be a farewell to his Hall of Fame career on both sides of the Pacific. His teammates can't wait. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo