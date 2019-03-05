Suspect in LSU basketball player’s death asks for lower bail

A Louisiana man accused of fatally shooting LSU basketball player Wayde Sims has asked for his $350,000 bail to be reduced, saying he's "totally remorseful" for the "unfortunate" death.
The Advocate reports 20-year-old Dyteon Simpson is set to appear in court Thursday, exactly a week since his handwritten apology letter and reduction request was filed in court.
Simpson has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the 2018 death of Sims, who was shot in the head during a fistfight outside of a fraternity party near Southern University.
Authorities have said DNA collected from a pair of glasses found at the scene matched a sample of DNA Simpson gave investigators. An arrest report says witnesses told authorities that the glasses were knocked off the shooter's face during the fight.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Comments