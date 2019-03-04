June kickoff for qualifiers to 2022 WCup of 32 or 48 teams

FILE - In this Sunday, July 15, 2018 file photo, France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris holds the trophy aloft after the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia. France won the final 4-2. FIFA says its committee for organizing competitions confirms the Asian Football Confederation will kick off the global program. This gives FIFA until early-June to decide on organizing a 32-team World Cup hosted by Qatar, or a 48-team event spreading games around the Middle East. Matthias Schrader, File AP Photo