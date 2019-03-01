Lindsay Whalen has had rollercoaster first year at Minnesota

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2019, file photo, Minnesota coach Lindsay Whalen gestures during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Minneapolis. Whalen's team got off to a perfect start, winning all 11 non-conference games and earning a Top 25 ranking. Then Big Ten play set in and the Golden Gophers struggled, losing seven of their first nine games in the conference. Losing games helped give Whalen a better perspective of what it took to be a good coach. Andy Clayton-King, File AP Photo