No. 15 KU tops No. 16 K-State 64-49 to maintain Big 12 hopes

The only players who took the floor for KU on Monday against first-place Kansas State who had played for a Big 12 championship team were Mitch Lightfoot and Marcus Garrett. They did their part, and so did all of the Jayhawks in a 64-49 victory. The outcome tightens the Big 12 race, with Kansas improving to 10-5 to the Wildcats’ 11-4. Hard-charging Texas Tech stands at 10-4.