Groups: New Wyoming auditor delivers spending records sought

Two government transparency groups say they have received all state spending records they requested from the Wyoming State Auditor's Office.
Tuesday's announcement follows years of efforts in Wyoming by Burr Ridge, Illinois-based American Transparency, also known as openthebooks.com.
The group and the Wyoming-based Equality State Taxpayers Association sought six years of state of Wyoming spending transactions, including state vendor information.
The groups sued Wyoming Auditor Cynthia Cloud in 2018 after she released only some of the documentation. Cloud was term-limited and prevented from running again last year.
Another Republican, Kristi Racines, was elected auditor in November and the groups say Racines now has provided all records sought.
Openthebooks.com says Wyoming was among just three states, along with California and North Carolina, that hadn't shared spending records with the group.
