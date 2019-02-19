Nevada wildlife officials seek to criminalize moose killings

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2018, file photo, a mature bull moose begins to stand up in forest at Kincaid Park in Anchorage, Alaska. Wildlife officials are pointing to an increase of moose sightings in northeastern Nevada as they ask state lawmakers to make it a felony to kill the big animal without a hunting tag. The Reno Gazette Journal reports the Nevada Department of Wildlife asked the Legislature early Feb. 2019 to add moose to a list of game animals including bighorn sheep, mountain goat, elk, deer, pronghorn, mountain lions and bears. Dan Joling, File AP Photo