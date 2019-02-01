UFC completes fight card for organization’s first event in Wichita

The UFC has added five fights to the Wichita card.
The March 9 event at INTRUST Bank Arena will feature heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Junior Dos Santos in the main event.
Here is the official bout order as of Friday:
ESPN+ Prelims
Lightweight Bout - 3 Rounds
Alex White vs. Dan Moret
Welterweight Bout - 3 Rounds
Alex Moreno vs. Zak Ottow
Bantamweight Bout - 3 Rounds
Louis Smolka vs. Matt Schnell
Heavyweight Bout - 3 Rounds
Daniel Spitz vs. Jeff Hughes
Featherweight Bout - 3 Rounds
Grant Dawson vs. Julian Erosa
Women’s Bantamweight Bout - 3 Rounds
Marian Reneau vs. Yana Kunitskaya
Welterweight Bout - 3 Rounds
Anthony Rocco Martin vs. Sergio Moraes
ESPN+ Main Card
Middleweight Bout - 3 Rounds
Tim Boetsch vs. Omari Akhmedov
Lightweight Bout - 3 Rounds
Beneil Dariush vs. Drew Dober
Heavyweight Bout - 3 Rounds
Blagoy Ivanov vs. Ben Rothwell
Welterweight Bout - 3 Rounds
Tim Means vs. Niko Price
Welterweight Bout - 3 Rounds
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Curtis Millender
Heavyweight Main Event Bout - 5 Rounds
Derrick Lewis vs. Junior Dos Santos
