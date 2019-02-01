UFC completes fight card for organization’s first event in Wichita

The UFC has added five fights to the Wichita card.

The March 9 event at INTRUST Bank Arena will feature heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Junior Dos Santos in the main event.

Here is the official bout order as of Friday:

ESPN+ Prelims

Lightweight Bout - 3 Rounds

Alex White vs. Dan Moret

Welterweight Bout - 3 Rounds

Alex Moreno vs. Zak Ottow

Bantamweight Bout - 3 Rounds

Louis Smolka vs. Matt Schnell

Heavyweight Bout - 3 Rounds

Daniel Spitz vs. Jeff Hughes

Featherweight Bout - 3 Rounds

Grant Dawson vs. Julian Erosa

Women’s Bantamweight Bout - 3 Rounds

Marian Reneau vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Welterweight Bout - 3 Rounds

Anthony Rocco Martin vs. Sergio Moraes

ESPN+ Main Card

Middleweight Bout - 3 Rounds

Tim Boetsch vs. Omari Akhmedov

Lightweight Bout - 3 Rounds

Beneil Dariush vs. Drew Dober

Heavyweight Bout - 3 Rounds

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Ben Rothwell

Welterweight Bout - 3 Rounds

Tim Means vs. Niko Price

Welterweight Bout - 3 Rounds

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Curtis Millender

Heavyweight Main Event Bout - 5 Rounds

Derrick Lewis vs. Junior Dos Santos