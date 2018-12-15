Sports

Baker Mayfield, Browns beat Broncos 17-16

The Associated Press

December 15, 2018 10:46 PM

A scrum is formed on the goalie as New York Jets running back Elijah McGuire (25) scores a touchdown run against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.
A scrum is formed on the goalie as New York Jets running back Elijah McGuire (25) scores a touchdown run against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. Adam Hunger AP Photo
A scrum is formed on the goalie as New York Jets running back Elijah McGuire (25) scores a touchdown run against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. Adam Hunger AP Photo
DENVER

Baker Mayfield capitalized on Denver's depleted cornerback corps and dubious decisions in leading the Cleveland Browns past the Broncos 17-16 on Saturday night, keeping alive their slim hopes of ending the NFL's longest playoff drought.

Mayfield's 2-yard TD toss to Antonio Calloway with just under 12 minutes left provided the winning margin for the Browns (6-7-1). They snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Broncos (6-8).

Improving to 3-28 on the road over the last four seasons, the Browns still have a shot at their first winning season since 2007 and even their first playoff berth since 2002 thanks to their first win over Denver since 1990.

Calloway's touchdown made it 17-13 and came with safety Justin Simmons in coverage because the Broncos were down five cornerbacks.

The Broncos responded with a 13-play drive that ate up more than seven minutes, but coach Vance Joseph inexplicably sent in kicker Brandon McManus for a field goal instead of going for it on fourth-and-1 from the Cleveland 6 with 4:35 remaining.

TEXANS 29, JETS 22

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Deshaun Watson threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins with 2:15 left, lifting the Houston Texans to a 29-22 comeback victory over Sam Darnold and the New York Jets on Saturday night.

After Darnold and the Jets took their first lead of the game on Elijah McGuire's 2-yard touchdown run, Watson and the Texans (10-4) answered right back.

A holding call on cornerback Morris Claiborne on third down prolonged the drive, and Watson completed passes of 20 and 3 yards to Demaryius Thomas and 7 yards to Hopkins to get to New York's 14. Watson then found Hopkins streaking down the left sideline and launched a pass that the receiver somehow came down with despite being tightly covered by Claiborne.

Ka'imi Fairbairn's 40-yard field goal made it 29-22 with 54 seconds left. Darnold and the Jets (4-10) had one more opportunity to try to tie — or win — but Houston held on.

