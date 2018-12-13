Cowboys trace top-5 defense to draft, starting with Lawrence

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, file photo, Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (90) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas. Dallas defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli remembers the night the Cowboys traded up in the second round of the 2014 draft to grab DeMarcus Lawrence because they thought he was the last pass rusher on the board with the skills to become elite. Four years and several significant draft decisions later, Dallas is in line for its highest defensive ranking since 2003. Ron Jenkins, File AP Photo