Shuler, Davis lead Mississippi past SE Louisiana 69-47

By BRANDON SHIELDS Associated Press

December 12, 2018 08:46 PM

Mississippi guard Terence Davis (3) attempts a layup during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southeastern Louisiana in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
JACKSON, Miss.

Devontae Shuler scored 19 points, Terence Davis added 15 points, six rebounds and four assists and Mississippi beat Southeastern Louisiana 69-47 on Wednesday night.

Ole Miss (7-2) has won four straight and is now 18-0 all-time against Southeastern Louisiana.

Ole Miss used two big runs in the first half to build a 33-17 lead, including an 11-0 spurt midway through and a 13-8 run to close out the half.

Shuler shot 7 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and had three assists. Davis was 6 of 11 from the field.

Blake Hinson and Dominik Olejniczak had nine points each for Ole Miss. The Rebels shot nearly 53 percent from the field, including 46 percent from 3-point range. They also had a 39-23 rebounding advantage.

Moses Greenwood had a game-high 20 points to lead Southeastern Louisiana (4-5). Greenwood shot 9 of 10 from the field and pulled down six rebounds.

Quinton Thomas added eight points for the Lions.

BIG PICTURE

Southeastern Louisiana: The Lions could not get anything going from behind the arc, shooting 2 of 17 (12 percent) from three-point range. Southeastern Louisiana also shot just 36 percent from the field.

Ole Miss: The Rebels scored 21 points off 13 Southeastern Louisiana errors.

UP NEXT

Ole Miss hosts Chattanooga on Sunday.

Southeastern Louisiana hosts California Baptist on Monday.

