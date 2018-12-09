No. 6 Nevada rallies late to beat Grand Canyon 74-66

Jordan Carolina had 22 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 6 Nevada used a late run to finally shake Grand Canyon for a 74-66 victory Sunday in the Colangelo Classic.
Nevada (10-0) had a short turnaround after playing No. 20 Arizona State late Friday night and found itself in what felt like a home environment for Grand Canyon.
Spurred by the road version of the rowdy Havocs student section, the Antelopes (5-4) held Nevada scoreless the opening 5 1/2 minutes and were within two at halftime.
Grand Canyon continued to keep the Wolf Pack within reach, rallying each time Nevada tried to pull away.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Nevada finally put it away in the final two minutes, going on a 9-0 run to go up 71-61.
Jazz Johnson had 19 points and Caleb Martin finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Wolf Pack, off to their best start of the program's Division I era (1969-70).
Trey Drechsel had 16 points and Alessandro Lever 13 for Grand Canyon.
The Wolf Pack got off to a shaky start against the Sun Devils on Friday in Los Angeles, falling into an 11-point hole before rallying in the second half for a 72-66 win.
Playing in what felt an Antelopes' home game, Nevada found itself down 11-0 in the opening five minutes while missing its first five shots.
The Wolf Pack looked as if they were ready to run away with it, going on a 16-5 run to go up 27-22. The Antelopes wouldn't let them get out of reach, pulling to 34-32 at halftime on Matt Johnson's last-second jumper.
Nevada used a short burst to take a seven-point lead, yet couldn't shake the Antelopes and their roar-with-every-basket student section.
BIG PICTURE
Grand Canyon gave a Top 10 team all it could ask for, which should bode well for when the WAC season starts after the New Year.
Nevada had a short turnaround, played one of its worst games of the season in a hostile environment, yet still found a way to win.
UP NEXT
Nevada: Hosts South Dakota State on Saturday.
Grand Canyon: At Texas on Saturday.
Comments