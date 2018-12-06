Asian soccer leader Salman challenged by Abu Dhabi candidate

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 26, 2016 file photo, FIFA presidential candidate Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim al-Khalifa of Bahrain looks on during the extraordinary FIFA congress in Zurich, Switzerland. Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman of Bahrain will face at least one challenger for re-election, though not an expected opponent from Saudi Arabia. The United Arab Emirates soccer federation says Mohamed Khalfan Al Romaithi announced his presidential run on the deadline on Thursday, Dec. 6 2018 to enter the April 6 vote. No candidate was announced by the Saudi Arabia Football Federation which had targeted the AFC presidency Michael Probst, file AP Photo