Retiring public safety director says crime down, state safer

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2014 file photo, Ohio Department of Public Safety Director John Born holds a can of water while speaking at the fall conference for the Ohio Public Private Partnership in Dublin, Ohio. After 31 years in law enforcement, Born has witnessed his share of crashes, crime and human misfortune. But it hasn’t made him cynical. Ohio’s retiring public safety director said the secret to his optimism is in the numbers. Kantele Franko, File AP Photo