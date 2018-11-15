Government offers to help Milan-Cortina bid for 2026 Games

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2018, file photo, a worker grooms the snow after installing a set of Olympic Rings on the ski jump hill at the 2018 Winter Olympics at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Center in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Does anyone really want to host the Winter Olympics? Residents in Calgary answered that question with a resounding “No,” and now the International Olympic Committee has some soul-searching to do. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo