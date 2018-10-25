Chaos and ‘absurdity’ rule in Italy’s lower divisions

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo Roberto Fabbricini, special commisioner of the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) attends a press conference at CONI headquarters in Rome. On Wednesday, a regional appeals court overturned an Italian football federation decision from August that had reduced Serie B from 22 to 19 clubs. The decision in August by the federation’s emergency commissioner Roberto Fabbricini was made following the bankruptcies of Avellino, Bari and Cesena.

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo Roberto Fabbricini, special commisioner of the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) attends a press conference at CONI headquarters in Rome. On Wednesday, a regional appeals court overturned an Italian football federation decision from August that had reduced Serie B from 22 to 19 clubs. ANSA via AP

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo Roberto Fabbricini, special commisioner of the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) attends a press conference at CONI headquarters in Rome. On Wednesday, a regional appeals court overturned an Italian football federation decision from August that had reduced Serie B from 22 to 19 clubs. Massimo Percossi