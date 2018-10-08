Los Angeles looks to clinch NLDS over Atlanta

Los Angeles Dodgers (92-71, first in NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (90-72, first in NL East)
Atlanta; Monday, 4:30 p.m. Eastern
PROBABLE PITCHERS: Dodgers: Rich Hill Braves: Michael Foltynewicz
NLDS: Dodgers lead 2-1.
BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles leads the NLDS 2-1 over Atlanta and can clinch the series with a win. The Braves are 4-6 in their last 10 games. Atlanta pitchers are holding opponents to just a .229 batting average this season. The Dodgers are 7-3 in their last 10 games. Los Angeles gives up 2.4 runs per game when Hill takes the hill. The Braves won 6-5 in Sunday's meeting, Touki Toussaint earned the victory for Atlanta.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger has 145 hits for the Dodgers this season. He’s batting .260 on the year. Max Muncy has four home runs and 11 RBIs while slugging .833 over his past 10 games for Los Angeles. Freddie Freeman is hitting .310 with 191 hits and 23 home runs in 161 games this year for the Braves. Ronald Acuna has 12 hits and is batting .324 over his past 10 games for Atlanta.
Comments