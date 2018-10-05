Circling around: Floyd Landis starting own cycling team

FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Bourg-d’Oisans and Le Grand Bornand, French Alps. Landis is using money he earned by taking down Lance Armstrong to start his own cycling team. The man whose own doping saga cost him the 2006 Tour de France title and eventually helped expose Armstrong’s cheating says he’s building a developmental team for 2019 that will be based out of Canada. L'Equipe via AP Pool, File Bernard Papon