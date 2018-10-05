World Cup Diary: Wilson talks winning gold at the World Cup

FILE - In this May 20, 2018, file photo, Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson (22) tries to get a rebound between Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas, left, and guard Courtney Williams during a WNBA basketball game, in Uncasville, Conn. Las Vegas Aces star Wilson provides a final diary from the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup after the U.S. team’s gold medal-winning performance. The Day via AP, File Sean D. Elliot