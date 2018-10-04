Saints QB Brees says he’s focused on Redskins, not record

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game in Atlanta. Brees could become the NFL’s all-time yards passing leader when the Saints host the Washington Redskins on Monday night. Brees is 201 yards short of eclipsing Peyton Manning’s record 71,940 yards passing. Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo