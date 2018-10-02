Danica Patrick says Aaron Rodgers spiked idea of woman cave

FILE - In this April 20, 2018 file photo Danica Patrick and Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers watch during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics in Milwaukee. Patrick encountered some resistance from Rodgers when she wanted to set up a woman cave in the house they share in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The retired racecar driver proposed converting a bedroom into her own space. She says she got “shut down” even though Rodgers has a man cave in the house. Morry Gash, file AP Photo