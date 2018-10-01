Watch 9-year-old Juliah Bolden out run the boys for a touchdown

Wichita native Juliah Bolden is the fastest 9-year-old sprinter in the country. Now she's proving her speed translates to football. Here Bolden scores a touchdown in a fourth-grade tackle football game on Sept. 29, 2018, in Wichita.
