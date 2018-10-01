Blades of speed: Rollerblading is behind McDavid’s skating

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, file photo, Vancouver Canucks’ Erik Gudbranson (44) chases Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) during the second period of an NHL hockey preseason game in Edmonton, Alberta. The sight of McDavid blowing past defenders is an almost every-game occurrence for the Edmonton Oilers captain whose speed is the envy of the NHL. McDavid’s crossover moves that propelled him a league-high 108 points came from years of cruising around on rollerblades. The Canadian Press via AP, File Jason Franson