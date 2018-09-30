Ned Yost will return to the Royals as manager for 2019 season

Ned Yost will return as the Royals manager next year.
Yost and the club agreed to a one-year extension, they announced Sunday.
A frustrating year is ending on an uptick as the Royals prepared for their season finale on Sunday. There is no avoiding last place in the American League Central, but the club is 20-13 since Aug. 24, and its 15 victories in the past 19 games at Kauffman Stadium gives the team the best home winning percentage in the majors (.789) since Aug. 16.
Yost believes in some ways this team in its formative years is ahead of those that eventually went to the World Series in 2014 and 2015. He has seen a group of young pitchers and position players put in the work earlier than former stars like Mike Moustakas, Eric Hosmer and Lorenzo Cain.
“These kids, they’re all on the computer now at such a young age, seeking that knowledge,” Yost said. “Look, it took this coaching staff two or three years with Moose and Hoz and Cain to get (them) on the computer, do their homework...and finally they figured it out.
“The first two or three years, it was like, ‘Come on, dude, do your homework.’”
Yost, 64, became the Royals manager in May 2010. The club improved its record each season and reached the postseason for the first time in nearly three decades in 2014. They reached the World Series that year, and won the franchise’s second championship in 2015.
Yost’s record with the Royals entering Sunday is 687-735. He was the Milwaukee Brewers’ manager from 2003-08 and Yost recorded victory No. 1,100 this season.
His postseason winning percentage of .710 (22-9) is best among those who have managed at least 20 games.
Yost signed a two-year extension before the 2016 season. He’s the Royals’ longest-tenured manager.
“We are thrilled that Ned will return as our manager in 2019,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said in a news release. “His leadership has been and will remain vital for our success. We have shared the same vision since May of 2010 and I’m honored to partner with him both personally and professionally.”
