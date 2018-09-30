Chiefs-Broncos prediction: Can Andy Reid’s high-flying team keep rolling in Denver?

Chiefs at Broncos
Kickoff: 7:15 p.m. (Central) at Broncos Stadium at Mile High
TV/Radio: ESPN/KCFX (101.5 FM)
Line: Chiefs by 4
Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs 33-27
Fun fact: With this game, the Chiefs will have played in four time zones in four weeks. Denver is the first opponent to see Patrick Mahomes twice, so there is some muscle memory on both sides here. Opposing quarterbacks have combined to complete 69.5 of their passes against Denver, and Mahomes leads the NFL in touchdown throws, with 13, and in passer rating. But this will be the best defensive team he’s seen. Case Keenum will be the fourth Broncos quarterback in four years to start against the Chiefs in Denver. The Chiefs have won five straight in the series, and the winner will be the AFC West leader. Make it the Chiefs.
