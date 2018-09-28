Eight-man football team is rejuvenating this shrunken Kansas town

Kansas Jayhawks basketball coach Bill Self compares freshman Devon Dotson's explosiveness to another recent point guard. Self talked to reporters on Sept. 26. 2018, two days before Late Night in the Phog at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan.
Kansas Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot talks about how much weight he's gained this offseason. He spoke to reporters on Sept. 26, 2018, two days before KU basketball's annual Late Night in the Phog at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.
Tuesday marked the opening day of the college basketball season, as teams were permitted to practice for the first time. The Shockers and Gregg Marshall took advantage with an afternoon practice at Koch Arena.
Kansas City Chiefs fans fill the parking lot for the home opening football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 23, 2018. Former Chief Larry Johnson was also tailgating with fans.
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid thought the fans were unbelievable as his offense that spread the ball around in Sunday's September 23, 2018 win against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium.
