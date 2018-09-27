No. 3 Clemson hosts Syracuse in ACC’s top game of Week 5

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence drops back to pass with blocking help from Gage Cervenka (59) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Southern in Clemson, S.C. The Tigers remain committed to playing both incumbent starter Kelly Bryant and highly rated freshman Trevor Lawrence as they head into Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference opener against struggling Georgia Tech. Richard Shiro, File AP Photo