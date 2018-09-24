Dan Mullen expects ‘lot of passion’ in return to Miss State

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Florida head coach Dan Mullen watches the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn. Mullen will forever be tied to Starkville, Miss. It is where he landed his first head coaching job. It is where his two children were born. It is the place he called home for nearly a decade. Wade Payne, File AP Photo