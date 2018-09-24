Earl Thomas to Chiefs? Here’s what Andy Reid had to say about those rumors on Monday

Andy Reid said he hears the rumors about possible trades, like the one that made the rounds Sunday about the Chiefs’ possible interest in Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas.

But Reid threw a stiff-arm at the thought on Monday.

“Right now, we don’t have anything,” the Chiefs coach said. “That’s now where we’re at. I know the rumors out there.”

Asked specifically if he was talking about Thomas, the three-time All-Pro for Seattle who is unhappy about playing the final year of a four-year, $40 million deal without a contract extension, Reid didn’t bite.

“There are some rumors out there, I guess,” he said.

The Chiefs could be in the market for secondary help. All-Pro safety Eric Berry hasn’t played this season — or practiced since training camp — with what the team’s calls a heel injury. He missed most of last year with a torn Achilles.

Other teams thought to be interested in Thomas include the Dallas Cowboys, Oakland Raiders and Atlanta Falcons. The Cowboys have been considered the front-runner. Thomas played at the University of Texas and was caught on camera asking Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to trade for him when Dallas played the Seahawks last December.

The teams met again on Sunday, and Thomas came up with two interceptions in Seattle’s 24-13 victory. He bowed to the Cowboys’ sideline after one of the picks.

“I felt like that was just in the moment, and if they were going to trade for me and extend me, they should have done it,” Thomas said after the game.