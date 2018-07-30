Protest march organizers don’t want mayor’s support

Rev. Gregory Livingston, right, and parishioner Greg Smith, left, of Lakeview Lutheran Church are greeted by another supporter during a press conference outside the office of Mayor Rahm Emanuel at City Hall Monday, July 30, 2018, in Chicago. Organizers of a march this week that may snarl traffic in one of Chicago’s most heavily populated neighborhoods say they don’t want the support of the city’s mayor. Livingston said Monday it would be ridiculous to seek Rahm Emanuel’s approval since they are marching in part to call for him and police Superintendent Eddie Johnson to step down. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP) Erin Hooley AP