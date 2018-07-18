Catching up with Perry Ellis in Las Vegas

Wichita native and former KU standout Perry Ellis reflects on his basketball career in Las Vegas, where he's playing with the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2018 NBA Summer League.
Former KU forward Perry Ellis to play for team in Germany this season

By Gary Bedore

July 18, 2018 10:01 PM

Former University of Kansas forward Perry Ellis will play for Oliver Wurzburg, a professional basketball team based in Wurzburg, Germany, during the 2018-19 season.

Ellis has agreed to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday on its website. Financial details were not revealed.

The 24-year-old Ellis finished last season with Pallacanestro Cantù in Italy after playing a full campaign with the Sydney Kings in Australia. He averaged 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds a game in 27 games played in Australia and 7.1 points and 4.9 boards in 14 games in Italy.

The 6-foot-8 Wichita native most recently played for the Milwaukee Bucks NBA Summer League team in Las Vegas. He averaged 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds a game in limited action.

Ellis, who met with Wurzburg team officials in Las Vegas to finalize his deal, will report to training camp in early August.

“Perry is a versatile, athletic and accurate power forward with good decision-making that can also play as a big three or small five,” coach Denis Wucherer said on the team’s website. ”After many weeks of hard work, we got him and his advisor to a personal meeting in Las Vegas (to) finally convince (Ellis) to start with us in Europe.”

The coach added: “Perry is our last piece of the puzzle and completes the picture. We are very satisfied with our squad.”

The Wurzburg roster includes several players from the U.S.: Ellis plus Skyler Bowlin, Jordan Hulls and Cameron Wells.

