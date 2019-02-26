Prairiefire plans to add ice rink, joining others announced for Overland Park

Overland Park has suddenly become the place to go for ice skating.

Merrill Companies LLC , announced Tuesday that it has selected KCIce to manage and operate an outdoor ice rink at Prairiefire.

The 100-by-120-foot rink — slightly smaller than the Crown Center Ice Terrace — will be on the north border of 135th Street between Nall and Lamar avenues. It will host hockey and curling activities. Figure skating and ice dancing lessons will be offered in the winter. The rink also will offer public open-skate options.

KCIce will convert the rink for sports and outdoor programming during the summer months. The developer anticipates an October 2020 opening.

Prairiefire, on 58 acres in south Overland Park, includes 209,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment tenants, including Cinetopia, HomeGoods, Pinstripes and REI. It is now 97 percent leased. It is Merrill Companies’ signature mixed-use development.

The Prairiefire announcement comes as several other Johnson County developments have announced plans for indoor hockey and sports arenas. Those would be more expensive and expansive facilities.

Price Brothers envisions a 3,500-seat arena plus multisport complex that would include hockey and numerous other sports at its Bluhawk development southwest of U.S. Highway 69 and 159th Street. Like Prairiefire, Bluhawk is in Overland Park.

The Bluhawk Sports Park would feature an ice rink, curling lanes, plus courts for basketball and volleyball and space for numerous athletic tournaments. It is seeking Kansas STAR Bonds to help finance the project. STAR Bonds are 20-year bonds that are repaid with local and state tax money generated by the projects. They provide up front dollars for tourism-related developments intended to draw customers from at least 100 miles away.

Another 3,700-seat indoor hockey and sports arena is proposed for Mentum, a mixed-use redevelopment project that would fill the former site of the Great Mall of the Great Plains, at Interstate 35 and 151st Street in Olathe. The Utah-based Woodbury Corp. is also seeking STAR bonds to make its Mentum arena and entertainment complex a reality.

The Kansas Department of Commerce is considering whether to award STAR bonds to those proposed projects. A decision is expected in several months.