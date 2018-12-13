Apple picks Austin for a new campus, says it will expand in other cities, too

North Carolina apparently has lost another big one: Apple.
The tech giant announced Thursday morning that it would invest $1 billion to create another campus in Austin, Texas, where it already employs 6,000 people, and establish new sites in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City, Calif., as well as expand in Pittsburgh, New York and Boulder, Colo., over the next three years.
No mention was made of Raleigh or Research Triangle Park, although the news release did say there was the “potential for additional expansion elsewhere in the US over time.” The company has workers in all 50 states and now employs 90,000 people in the United States, according to the release.
On Thursday morning, Gov. Roy Cooper told reporters that representatives from his office were talking with Apple’s representatives “to figure out what exactly this means for North Carolina. We look forward to the end of those discussions and then I will be able to give you a comment. ... I do want to know exactly where North Carolina fits into this equation.”
The California company, which has been in Austin since the 1990s, announced in January that it was looking to expand, and North Carolina was considered a leading candidate.
The News & Observer reported in mid-May that Apple’s CEO Tim Cook had met with Gov. Roy Cooper that month, to discuss the possibility of a campus on the Wake County side of Research Triangle Park. Legislative leaders rolled new incentives into the state budget, saying at the time that they were intended to help land a “major jobs announcement” in the coming months. They refused to identify the company the incentives were targeting, but said a company would have to invest at least $1 billion and create at least 3,000 jobs to qualify.
Apple said on Thursday that the new campus in Austin initially will have 5,000 employees but could grow to 15,000. The Austin-American Statesman reported on Thursday that the company wouldn’t receive incentives from the city but could receive “as much as $25 million in taxpayer-funded grants” from the Texas Enterprise Fund. The paper also reported that a potential property tax abatement from the county that will be home to the new campus “could be worth tens of millions of dollars over the life of the deal.”
North Carolina leaders have not said how much the state was offering Apple in incentives, but the legislative changes to incentives removed the limit on what could be offered per job and allowed companies to get credit for future expansions of their workforce.
This isn’t the first time this year that Austin has beaten out the Triangle for a significant economic development project. In July, the Army selected Austin as the home of its Futures Command Center, which would’ve brought with it around 500 jobs.
And while Amazon chose Raleigh as one of the 20 finalists cities for HQ2, that company cooled its interest on the region after visiting in March.
On Thursday, Cooper, who was speaking at an event at N.C. State University, said that North Carolina was still “a top destination for IT firms,” and pointed to recent announcements that Honeywell was moving its headquarters to Charlotte and Advanced Auto moving its to Raleigh.”
“We know that we are a place for high tech and we are excited about the fact that already this year we are headed to 18,000 jobs being announced,” Cooper said. “We feel good about where we are. We have got a lot of jobs in the pipeline, we have announced a lot of jobs, just last year was a record number of jobs and we are heading toward a significant number – close to that same number this year. “
One area where Apple is growing its presence in North Carolina, however, is its data centers.
The company said it plans to invest $10 billion in data centers over the next five years, including $4.5 billion this year and next. The company, in its release, specifically mentioned that its data centers in North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada are all currently being expanded. Apple’s North Carolina data center is in Catawba County outside of Hickory.
