Welcome to our Holiday Cookbook newsletter

The first one was published in 1955, and the last one in 2016.

From the Holiday Cookbook in 2015: Cheese Calico Cornbread

1 medium to large onion, thinly sliced

2 teaspoon minced garlic

3 tablespoons canola oil

2 medium yellow squash, thinly sliced

2 medium zucchini squash, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1 (9-10 ounces) bag fresh spinach

1 cup flour

1 cup yellow corn meal

1/4 cup sugar

4 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

1/4 cup canola oil

2 eggs, beaten

1 can cream-style corn

1 (4.5 ounces) green chiles

1 (16 ounces) carton sour cream

3 tablespoons canola oil

1 (8 ounces) package Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

1 (8 ounces) package Monterey pepper jack cheese, shredded

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Using nonstick baking spray, spray a 9-by-13 glass baking dish. Set aside while preparing vegetables.

Saute onion and garlic in 3 tablespoons Canola oil for 5 minutes over medium heat. Add the yellow and zucchini squash. Continue to saute vegetables over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until tender - 8 to 10 minutes. Sprinkle over cumin powder, cayenne pepper, and salt. Set pan aside off heat.

Empty bag spinach into medium sauce pan over medium heat. Sprinkle small amount of water over spinach, cover pan to let spinach wilt, stirring occasionally to keep heat uniform. Transfer wilted spinach onto paper towel to drain. Squeeze out excess moisture. Set aside.

In a medium-sized bowl, mix flour, corn meal, sugar, baking powder, salt. Stir in milk, oil, and eggs. Mix until dry ingredients are moist. Add cream style corn and green chiles. Mix well. Pour batter into prepared, sprayed baking dish. Spread spinach on top of corn bread batter. Add dollops of sour cream over spinach and corn bread. Using a slotted spoon, layer squash mixture on spinach, sour cream, corn bread layer. Sprinkle the mixture of the two cheeses over the top of the dish. Bake at 400 degrees 30-35 minutes. Flavor is best when served warm.

Serves 12 to 16.

Submitted by: Katherine Hoffman, Wichita.

Won: First place, Sides and Breads 2015

Cranberry Ginger Pear Crisp

1 1/2 to 2 pounds Bosc pears (about 3 or 4 pears)

1/4 cup sugar

Grated ginger - use a piece approximately .7 ounces

2 tablespoons Cranberry Pear White Balsamic Vinegar (available at Olio’s Market)

1 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon (I use Penzey’s Vietnamese Cinnamon)

For the topping:

3/4 cup flour

1/3 cup sugar

1/3 cup brown sugar

Pinch of salt

1/2 cup oatmeal

1/4 pound cold unsalted butter, diced

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter an 8-by-8 inch glass baking dish or a 9-inch pie pan. Peel, core and cut the pears into thin slices. In a large bowl, combine the pears with the sugar, ginger, Cranberry Pear White Balsamic Vinegar and the cinnamon. Combine well and allow to sit while you make the topping.

For the topping: Combine the flour, sugars, salt, oatmeal and butter in a bowl. With an electric mixer on medium speed, mix until crumbly. Don’t overmix. The clumps of butter should be about pea-sized.

Layer the pears in the baking dish, making sure you include all the juice from the bottom of the bowl. Spread the topping mixture evenly over the pears. Place in the oven for 50 minutes or until the top is golden brown and slightly bubbly. It is best served warm, and a little bit of ice cream “pears” well with it.

Submitted by: Kathleen Robben, Wichita.

Won: First place, Desserts 2015

From the Holiday Cookbook in 2016: Praline Apple Bread

1 1/2cups chopped pecans, divided

1 8-ounce container sour cream

1 cup sugar

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups peeled and chopped tart apples

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a mixing bowl, beat sour cream, sugar, eggs and vanilla at low speed for two minutes or until blended. In a separate bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt and add to sour cream mixture, beating just until blended. Stir in apples and 1/2 cup pecans. Spoon the batter into a greased and floured 9-by-5-inch loaf pan. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup pecans; lightly press pecans into batter. Bake for 60 to 65 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted into center comes out clean, shielding with aluminum foil after 50 minutes to prevent excessive browning. Cool in pan for 10 minutes.

Bring butter and brown sugar to a boil in a 1-quart saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly; boil one minute. Remove from heat and spoon over top of bread; let cool completely (about one hour).

Submitted by: Nancy Bettis, Wichita.

Won: Third place, Bread and Quick Bread 2016

Italian Cream Cake

1 cup butter

2 cups sugar

5 eggs

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 cups flour

1 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon almond extract

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup shredded coconut

1 cup chopped pecans, lightly toasted

Cream butter and sugar and beat at medium speed until fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Combine flour and baking soda and add alternately with buttermilk to butter mixture. Stir in almond and vanilla extracts along with coconut and pecans. Bake in three 9-inch round layer pans (buttered and floured) at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until top springs back when lightly touched. Cool in pans for 10 minutes. Remove carefully from pans and cool completely on wire rack.

Frosting:

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup butter

1 box powdered sugar (1 pound)

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

Shaved coconut, lightly toasted

Beat cream cheese and butter until smooth. Add powdered sugar and almond extract and beat on medium speed until smooth. Spread frosting evenly between each cake layer and on top. Garnish with coconut.

Submitted by: Susan Carp, Wichita.

Won: Honorable mention, Secret Ingredient: Coconut 2016