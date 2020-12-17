Welcome to our Holiday Cookbook newsletter

The best recipes from more than 60 years of the Eagle’s Holiday Cookbook

We hope you’ve been enjoying the recipes in this newsletter.

It features the best recipes from 60 years’ worth of Eagle Holiday Cookbooks, the popular publications that included recipes submitted by Wichita home cooks. The first one was published in 1955, and the last one in 2016.

These recipes have offered a glimpse of what was trendy from past years. We hope it’s been helpful to you — and possibly inspiring.

Happy cooking this holiday season!

From the Holiday Cookbook in 2013: Butter Chicken

1 cup plain yogurt

1 1/2 to 2 lbs. boneless chicken breast, cut into 2-inch cubes

2 medium tomatoes, cut into 1- to 2-inch pieces

1/4 cup sliced almonds

3 teaspoons cinnamon powder

2 teaspoons Garam Masala Indian spice

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper powder

3 to 4 fresh garlic cloves, chopped

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons oil

2 tablespoons butter

1 onion, chopped

1/4 cup heavy cream or half and half milk

1 bunch cilantro

1 cup Basmati rice, steamed

Naan bread

Put first 9 ingredients in bowl and mix well. Chicken should be fully covered by marinade. Put in refrigerator for at least 2 hours.

In large sauté pan, heat oil and butter on medium. Add onion and cook until translucent, generally about 6 to 7 minutes. Add chicken with marinade into pan and slowly cook for about 8 to 10 minutes or until chicken is almost cooked. Add heavy cream and 1/2 bunch of cilantro and mix well with chicken. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes until chicken is fully cooked. Take off heat and pour into serving platter or dish. Use remaining cilantro for garnish. Serve with steamed rice or ready-made Naan bread.

This is one of my favorite Indian foods to make, and it’s always a hit with our guests.

Submitted by: Sach Mathur, Wichita.

Won: First place, Ethnic Foods 2013

Butternut Chipotle Soup with Paprika Croutons

Soup:

1 3lb. butternut squash

4 medium garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 chipotle chilies in adobo sauce

5 cups water

Salt

Cilantro, garnish

Croutons:

2 slices bread, cut in 1-inch cubes

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

1/2 teaspoon light brown sugar

For soup, halve squash lengthwise. Scoop out and cut in 1-inch chunks. Heat garlic in oil 2 minutes or until golden. Add chilies and some adobo sauce and cook 30 seconds. Add squash and cook 1 minute. Add water and bring to a boil. Simmer 30 minutes. Puree soup in blender. Add salt to taste.

For croutons, toss bread cubes with all ingredients. After coating evenly, spread in 1 layer on baking sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 minutes or until crunchy, turning once to brown. Serve with cilantro as garnish.

Submitted by: Susan Belle Brown and Dana Abetti, Wichita.

Won: Second place, Secret Ingredient: Squash 2013

From the Holiday Cookbook in 2014: Bierock Casserole

1 1/2 to 2 pounds ground beef

1/2 cup onion, diced

1 package shredded cabbage

1 can cream of celery or cream of mushroom soup

2 tubes crescent rolls

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper

Brown meat and onions, drain fat. Add cabbage and steam for about 10 minutes. Add soup and season to taste.

Line a 9-by-13 pan with one can of rolls. Top with the meat and cabbage mixture. Top with the cheese. Place the second can of rolls on top. Bake in 350 degree oven for 25 to 30 minutes.

Submitted by: Jill Spohn, Wichita.

Won: Honorable mention, Main dishes 2014

Browned Butter Sugar Cookies

14 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 3/4 cup packed dark brown sugar

2 1/4 cups flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon ginger

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 egg plus 1 egg yolk

1 1/2 tablespoons vanilla

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup dark brown sugar

Melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Allow to simmer until it starts to turn an amber color and smells nutty and fragrant. Remove from the heat to a separate bowl. Allow to cool for 15 minutes.

Using a hand mixer, combine the browned butter and brown sugar until well-blended. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, spices and salt. Set aside. Add the egg and egg yolk to the butter/sugar mixture one at a time, scraping down the sides after each addition. Mix in the vanilla. Mix the flour mix into the cookie dough, stirring until just combined.

In a small bowl, combine the sugar and brown sugar. Scoop the cookie dough into rounded balls. Roll in the sugar mix and place on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with remaining cookie dough, leaving two inches between each dough ball on the baking sheet. Bake for 9 to 12 minutes in a 350 degree oven.

Submitted by: Melanie Turner, Derby.

Won: First place, Desserts 2014