Welcome to our Holiday Cookbook newsletter

The best recipes from more than 60 years of the Eagle’s Holiday Cookbook

We hope you’ve been enjoying the recipes in this newsletter.

It features the best recipes from 60 years’ worth of Eagle Holiday Cookbooks, the popular publications that included recipes submitted by Wichita home cooks. The first one was published in 1955, and the last one in 2016.

These recipes have offered a glimpse of what was trendy from past years. We hope it’s been helpful to you — and possibly inspiring.

Happy cooking this holiday season!

From the Holiday Cookbook in 2011: Asparagus and Leek Frittata

9-inch deep dish pie shell

1 lb. asparagus

1 leek

1 to 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

6 eggs

2 cups asiago cheese, shredded

3/4 cup heavy cream, or half and half cream

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Cut asparagus and leek into 1/2-inch pieces. Saute in olive oil until tender. Let cool. Beat eggs and add cheese and cream. Put asparagus and leek in bottom of pie shell. Pour cream mixture over them. Bake at 375 degrees for 45 minutes or until golden brown on top. Place cookie sheet under dish to catch spills. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting into wedges.

Makes 4 to 6 servings.

Submitted by: Linda Sowder, Winfield.

Won: Third place, Sensational Vegetarian 2011

Snickers Cake

1 box chocolate cake mix

1 bag caramels

1 stick oleo

1/2 cup milk

1 bag (12 oz.) semisweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup nuts, chopped

Mix cake mix as directed on package. Place half of batter in greased 9x13-inch cake pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Melt caramels, oleo and milk. Pour over baked cake. Sprinkle with chocolate chips and nuts. Top with remaining batter and return to oven. Bake at 250 degrees for 20 minutes then 350 degrees for 10 minutes.

Submitted by: Brenda Ikenberry, Wichita.

Won: First place, Desserts 2011

From the Holiday Cookbook in 2012: Bacon Maple Cheesecake

Crust:

1/4 cup sugar

1 pkg. graham crackers, crushed

1/4 cup butter, melted

Filling:

3 pkgs. (8oz. each) cream cheese

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon maple extract

3 eggs

1/2 cup bacon pieces, cooked and chopped

1/3 cup bacon, cooked and chopped

Pure maple syrup

For crust, combine sugar and crackers. Stir in melted butter. Spray 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray. Place crust mixture into pan and pat down until firm, covering bottom of pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Cool.

For filling, combine first 5 ingredients and beat until creamy. Add bacon pieces and fold in. Add eggs but beat them just enough to mix. Pour mixture into cooled springform pan.

Preheat oven to 300 degrees.

Place pie pan with water on bottom shelf. Bake cheesecake for 50 to 60 minutes. Check cheesecake; the very center will still be jiggly and may be cracked. Shut oven off and leave door slightly open for about 45 minutes; cheesecake will finish baking. Remove cheesecake from oven and run knife around edge to loosen cake. Cool and place in refrigerator. Before serving drizzle syrup on cheesecake, top cake with 1/3 cup of bacon. Drizzle more syrup over bacon.

Keep cold.

Submitted by: James Kennard, Rose Hill.

Won: First place, Secret Ingredient: Maple Syrup 2012

Champagne mustard

1/6 cup dry mustard

1 cup sugar

3 large eggs

2/3 cup good quality champagne vinegar

2 tablespoons corn starch

Thoroughly mix mustard and sugar in small bowl. In top of double boiler, whisk together eggs and vinegar. Add mustard mixture and whisk thoroughly. Put top of double boiler over boiling water. Water should not touch bottom of top pan. Whisk continuously. Taste while whisking and adjust to preferences by adding more mustard, or if too spicy, add water a tablespoon at a time, more vinegar and/or sugar. After 4 minutes, remove pan from boiling water, take ¼ cup or more of mustard mixture, place in bowl, add corn starch and whisk thoroughly, make sure no lumps remain. Add to mustard mixture and continue whisking for 4 to 6 minutes. When cooled, put in covered jars and refrigerate. Mustard will thicken as it cools.

Submitted by: Bobby Runyan-Buford, Wichita.

Won: First place, Food Gifts 2012