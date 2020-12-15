Welcome to our Holiday Cookbook newsletter

The best recipes from more than 60 years of the Eagle’s Holiday Cookbook

We hope you’ve been enjoying the recipes in this newsletter.

It features the best recipes from 60 years’ worth of Eagle Holiday Cookbooks, the popular publications that included recipes submitted by Wichita home cooks. The first one was published in 1955, and the last one in 2016.

These recipes have offered a glimpse of what was trendy from past years. We hope it’s been helpful to you — and possibly inspiring.

Happy cooking this holiday season!

From the Holiday Cookbook in 2009: Applesauce Cake in a Jar

2/3 cup shortening

2 2/3 cup sugar

4 eggs

2 cups applesauce

2/3 cup water

3 1/3 cups flour

2 teaspoons soda

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon cloves

1 cup nuts, finely chopped

Cream shortening and sugar. Beat in eggs, applesauce and water. Sift all dry ingredients. Add to mixture. Stir in nuts. Pour into wide-mouth pint jars. Fill half full. Bake for 45 minutes at 325 degrees. Remove from oven one at a time. Wipe sealing edge clean. Put on lids and rings. Screw down tight. Jars seal as cake cools. Store as you would any canned goods. Makes 8 pints.

Submitted by: Charlotte Kraft, Wichita.

Cheese and Chicken Tortilla Soup

3 tablespoons butter

2 teaspoons fresh garlic, minced

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

1/2 cup flour

4 cups chicken stock

8 oz. processed cheese, cut into small cubes

1 large can tomatoes with green chiles

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon cumin

1 can evaporated milk

1 can cheddar cheese or nacho cheese soup

1 lb. cooked chicken, cubed or pulled

Grated cheese, sour cream and tortilla chips, optional garnish

For stove-top version, melt butter in large pot or Dutch oven over low heat. Saute half of garlic and onion in butter until soft or about 10 minutes. Stir in flour and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Slowly stir in chicken stock and cook for 5 minutes or until thick. Add cheese and stir until melted. Add remaining ingredients except chicken and bring to low boil; reduce heat and simmer 20 minutes. Add chicken and simmer 5 more minutes. Add garnish.

For slow cooker version, follow directions above and after the cheese has melted, put the cheese mixture and all of the remaining ingredients including the chicken in a slow cooker and cook on low for 3 to 4 hours. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Submitted by: Dawn Shive, Mount Hope.

From the Holiday Cookbook in 2010: Beer Lovers Chocolate Pot

2 egg yolks

2 whole eggs

1/3 cup sugar

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

1 cup whole milk

2 tablespoons triple sec

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In large bowl, stir together egg yolks, whole eggs and sugar. Put chocolate chips in another bowl. In saucepan heat cream and milk to a boil and then remove from heat. Pour half of cream mixture, in a thin stream, into bowl containing eggs and sugar, whisking constantly. Pour other half of cream mixture over chocolate chips, whisking constantly. Add melted chocolate mixture to egg mixture and then add triple sec, vanilla and kosher salt and stir until mixed. Arrange six ramekins in a 9x13-inch baking pan. Divide batter evenly among ramekins. Place pan on middle oven rack. Pour warm water into baking pan until it reaches halfway up ramekins. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes. Serve warm, chilled or at room temperature.

Submitted by: Ed Frey, Wichita.

Won: First place, Desserts 2010

Baked Sweet Potato Chili Wedges

2 lbs. sweet potatoes

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup orange juice

1 tablespoon honey

1 3/4 teaspoons chili powder

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, snipped

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Cut each unpeeled sweet potato into 1-inch-thick wedges. Place potato wedges in large resealable plastic bag. Add oil, salt, and pepper to sweet potatoes in bag. Toss to coat. Arrange sweet potatoes in ungreased 9x13-inch baking pan. In small bowl combine orange juice, honey and 1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder, and set aside. Bake sweet potatoes , uncovered, for 25 to 30 minutes or until tender, shaking occasionally to rearrange and brushing 3 times with orange juice mixture. In another small bowl, combine sour cream, cilantro and remaining chili powder. Transfer sweet potatoes to serving bowl. Serve sour cream mixture with potatoes.

Submitted by: Debbie Mead, Pretty Prairie.

Won: First place, Side Dishes 2010