Welcome to our Holiday Cookbook newsletter

The best recipes from more than 60 years of the Eagle’s Holiday Cookbook

It features the best recipes from 60 years’ worth of Eagle Holiday Cookbooks, the popular publications that included recipes submitted by Wichita home cooks. The first one was published in 1955, and the last one in 2016.

From the Holiday Cookbook in 2007: Cherry Pistachio Bread

1 pkg. yellow cake mix

1 pkg. instant pistachio pudding mix

4 eggs

1 cup sour cream

1/4 cup vegetable oil

2 tablespoons water

4 drops green food coloring

3/4 cup halved maraschino cherries

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

In mixing bowl, combine cake and pudding mixes. Combine eggs, sour cream, oil, water and food coloring; add to dry ingredients. Beat until blended. Batter will be thick. Fold in cherries and pecans. Combine sugar and cinnamon. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon sugar-cinnamon mixture over bottom and up sides of 2 greased loaf pans. Add batter; sprinkle remaining sugar and cinnamon over batter.

Bake at 350 degrees 40 to 50 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan.

Submitted by: Elise Fischer, Kingman.

Won: Second place, Gift Recipes 2007

Roast Pork Adrien

1 rolled pork loin roast

Salt and pepper to taste

1 can (8 oz.) tomato sauce

1/2 cup ketchup

1/2 cup vinegar

1/2 cup dark corn syrup

1/2 cup water

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 tablespoon cornstarch

4 tablespoons Curacao

Mandarin oranges, garnish

Lettuce leaves, garnish

Season roast with salt and pepper. Place fat side up in roasting pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes per pound until done.

Combine next six ingredients in saucepan. Cook over low heat for 5 minutes. Blend cornstarch with 2 tablespoons of cooked mixture and return to sauce. Stir until slightly thick. Remove from heat. Add Curacao. Stir. Return to heat and stir for 10 to 15 minutes.

Remove pan drippings from roast. Cover roast with 1/3of sauce. Bake 15 minutes. Add half of remaining sauce. Bake 15 minutes longer. Place roast on platter; surround with mandarin oranges and lettuce leaves. Serve remaining sauce with roast.

Submitted by: Mary Heinrich, Derby.

Won: First place, Holiday Favorites 2007

From the Holiday Cookbook in 2008: Spicy Pumpkin Fudge

1 cup almonds

3 cups sugar

1 cup butter

1 can (5 oz.) evaporated milk

1/2 cup canned pumpkin

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

2 cups butterscotch chips

1 jar (7 oz.) marshmallow creme

1 teaspoon vanilla

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Arrange almonds on cookie sheet and place in oven to toast, about 10-12 minutes. Stir frequently. Do not burn. Remove from oven and set aside.

In heavy saucepan, combine sugar, butter, milk, pumpkin and spice. Bring to boil, stirring constantly. Continue boiling over medium heat until mixture reaches 234 degrees on candy thermometer, which takes about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in butterscotch chips. When chips are melted, add marshmal low creme, almonds and vanilla. Mix until well blended.

Immediately pour butterscotch mixture into buttered 9x13-inch pan. Spread evenly. Cool at room temperature. Cut into squares and store in refrigerator in airtight container.

Submitted by: Sue Hoefgen, Augusta.

Chicken and Dumpling Casserole

FILLING:

1/2 cup onion, chopped

1/2 cup celery, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup butter or margarine

1/2 cup flour

2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon pepper

4 cups chicken broth

1 pkg. (10 oz.) frozen green peas

4 cups cooked chicken, cubed

DUMPLINGS:

2 cups biscuit mix

2/3 cup milk

2 teaspoons dried basil

For filling, saute onion, celery and garlic in butter until tender in large saucepan. Add flour, sugar, salt, basil, pepper and broth. Bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 1 minute; reduce heat. Add peas and cook 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Stir in chicken. Pour into greased 13x9-inch baking dish.

For dumplings, combine biscuit mix, milk and basil in bowl. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto casserole. Makes 12 dumplings.

Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees 30 minutes. Cover and bake 10 minutes more or until dumplings are done.

Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Submitted by: Sharlie A. Henry, Haysville.