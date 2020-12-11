Welcome to our Holiday Cookbook newsletter

The best recipes from more than 60 years of the Eagle’s Holiday Cookbook

We hope you’ve been enjoying the recipes in this newsletter.

It features the best recipes from 60 years’ worth of Eagle Holiday Cookbooks, the popular publications that included recipes submitted by Wichita home cooks. The first one was published in 1955, and the last one in 2016.

These recipes have offered a glimpse of what was trendy from past years. We hope it’s been helpful to you — and possibly inspiring.

Happy cooking this holiday season!

If you’d like to subscribe to the Wichita Eagle, please see our Customer Service page.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

From the Holiday Cookbook in 2005: Hungarian Mushroom Soup

8 tablespoons butter, divided use

1 cup onion, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

3 cups fresh mushrooms, sliced

1 tablespoon dill weed

1 tablespoon Hungarian paprika

1/8 teaspoon white pepper

2 quarts beef stock

3/4 cup flour

2 cups heavy cream

3 tablespoons sour cream

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon soy sauce

In soup kettle over medium heat, saute onion, garlic and salt in 3 tablespoons butter about 5 minutes, or until onion turns translucent. Stir in mushrooms, dill weed, paprika and white pepper. Add 2/3 of beef stock. Cover and simmer over low heat for 10 minutes. In another saucepan, melt remaining 5 tablespoons of butter. Whisk in flour and cook until smooth, stirring constantly, about 1 minute. Add cream and continue to cook over low heat, stirring frequently, about 10 minutes. Add cream mixture and remaining beef stock to mushroom mixture. Stir in sour cream, lemon juice and soy sauce. Heat through and serve. Makes 8 servings.

Submitted by: Verla Davis, Wichita.

Won: First place, Import Recipes 2005

Not Just Another Fruitcake

2 1/2 cups Granny Smith apples, peeled and diced

Juice of 1/2 lemon

6 tablespoons butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

1/2 cup mixed jumbo raisins, or 1/4 cup golden raisins and 1/4 cup dried cherries

1/2 cup pecans or walnuts, coarsely chopped

1 cup flour

2 tablespoons hot water

In large bowl, toss diced apples with lemon juice. Add ingredients in order given, combining thoroughly. Batter will be very thick. Pour into lightly greased9-inch round cake pan and back at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Cool and dust with powdered sugar.

Submitted by: Leonard Klafta, Wichita.

Won: First place, Holiday Favorites 2005

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Holiday Cookbook in 2006: Pumpkin Gingerbread Trifle

2 pkgs. (14 oz. each) gingerbread mix

1 pkg. (5.1 oz.) cook-and-serve vanilla pudding mix

1 can (30 oz.) pumpkin pie filling

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/3 teaspoon ground cardamom or cinnamon

1 container (12 oz.) whipped topping

1/2 cup gingersnap cookies, crushed

Bake gingerbread according to package directions; cool completely. Meanwhile, prepare pudding and set aside to cool. Stir pumpkin pie filling, brown sugar and cardamom or cinnamon into pudding. Crumble 1 batch of gingerbread into bottom of large clear bowl. Pour 1/2 of pudding mixture over gingerbread, then add a layer of whipped topping. Repeat with remaining gingerbread, pudding and whipped topping. Sprinkle crushed gingersnap cookies on top. Refrigerate overnight.

Submitted by: Sue Froman, Wichita.

Won: First place, Holiday Favorites 2006

Sauerkraut Dip

2 pkgs. (8 oz. each) cream cheese

1 can of Ro-Tel

1 can sauerkraut, drained

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 lb. hamburger, browned

Put all ingredients into a slow cooker and mix. Heat and serve with chips or crackers.

Submitted by: Angie Kendall, Wichita.

Won: First place, Secret Recipes 2006