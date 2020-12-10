Welcome to our Holiday Cookbook newsletter

The best recipes from more than 60 years of the Eagle’s Holiday Cookbook

We hope you’ve been enjoying the recipes in this newsletter.

It features the best recipes from 60 years’ worth of Eagle Holiday Cookbooks, the popular publications that included recipes submitted by Wichita home cooks. The first one was published in 1955, and the last one in 2016.

These recipes have offered a glimpse of what was trendy from past years. We hope it’s been helpful to you — and possibly inspiring.

Happy cooking this holiday season!

If you’d like to subscribe to the Wichita Eagle, please see our Customer Service page.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

From the Holiday Cookbook in 2003: Easy Breakfast Casserole

1 bag (16 oz.) frozen shredded hash brown potatoes

12 eggs

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1/4 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup chopped green pepper

1 1/2 lbs. sausage, browned and drained, or 11/2 lbs. cooked, diced ham

1 cup whipping cream (or half-and-half)

Spray 9 x13-inch glass pan with cooking spray. Line bottom of pan with hash browns. Break eggs on top of the hash browns, then gently break the yolks with a fork. Sprinkle eggs with salt and pepper. Sprinkle half of the shredded cheese on eggs. Layer chopped onion, green pepper and sausage (or ham) on the cheese layer. Pour whipping cream over the layers. Sprinkle remaining cheese over entire casserole. Cover with clear plastic wrap and refrigerate 12-24 hours. Uncover and bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. Serves 8-10.

Submitted by: Jeanne Cleary, Wichita

Won: First place, Main Dishes 2003

Died and Gone to Heaven

1 1/2 cups chocolate syrup

16 oz. sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup margarine

1/2 tsp. vanilla

24 chocolate sandwich cookies

1/4 cup margarine, melted

1/2 gallon vanilla ice cream

8 oz. whipped topping

1/2 cup chopped peanuts

Boil together first 3 ingredients. Simmer for 5 minutes. Add vanilla; remove from heat and set aside. Crunch up cookies into crumbs. Add melted margarine to cookie crumbs. Spread cookie mixture in bottom of a 9 x13-inch cake pan. Freeze for 30 minutes. While waiting, soften ice cream by setting on counter. Spread ice cream over cookie crumbs. Freeze for 30 minutes. Spread sauce mix over ice cream. Freeze for 30 minutes. Cover with whipped topping and peanuts. Cover with aluminum foil and freeze for 24 hours. Cut into 2x2-inch pieces and serve. Makes 20 servings.

Submitted by: Charity Wessel, El Dorado

Won: First place, Desserts and Holiday Dishes 2003

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Holiday Cookbook in 2004: White Gazpacho

4 cucumbers, peeled seeded and chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

3 cups chicken broth

16 oz. sour cream

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 teaspoons course salt

Garnishes:

Freshly grated sharp cheddar cheese

Chopped tomato

Chopped hard cooked eggs

Chopped walnuts

Thinly sliced scallions

In blender or food processor combine 2 cucumbers, 1 garlic clove and 1/2 cup chicken broth; blend until smooth. Transfer to large bowl. Blend other 2 cucumbers, remaining garlic and 1/2 cup chicken broth; add to bowl. Whisk in remaining chicken broth, sour cream, lemon juice and salt. Cover and chill 1 to 4 hours before serving. Ladle into bowls, top with desired garnishes. Serves 8.

Submitted by: Kelly Nelson, Wichita

Won: First place, Starters and Side Dishes 2004

Hearty Split Pea Soup

1 bag (1 lb.) dry split peas

4 cans (15 oz. each) low-fat chicken broth

2 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed

2 medium carrots, chopped

2 large onions, chopped

1/2 cup chopped celery

2 cups cubed cooked low-fat ham

1 teaspoon dried marjoram

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1 teaspoon rubbed sage

1 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

Combine all ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer about 1 1/2 hours or until peas and vegetables are tender.

Submitted by: Colleen Cox, Wichita

Won: First place, Healthy Recipes 2004