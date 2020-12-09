Welcome to our Holiday Cookbook newsletter

The best recipes from more than 60 years of the Eagle’s Holiday Cookbook

We hope you’ve been enjoying the recipes in this newsletter.

It features the best recipes from 60 years’ worth of Eagle Holiday Cookbooks, the popular publications that included recipes submitted by Wichita home cooks. The first one was published in 1955, and the last one in 2016.

These recipes have offered a glimpse of what was trendy from past years. We hope it’s been helpful to you — and possibly inspiring.

Happy cooking this holiday season!

From the Holiday Cookbook in 2001: Broccoli Souffle

8 oz. cottage cheese 3 eggs 1 (16 oz.) pkg. frozen chopped broccoli, cooked and drained 3 tablespoons flour 4 tablespoons butter, melted 4 oz. shredded cheddar cheese Salt and pepper, to taste 1 onion, finely chopped Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix cottage cheese and eggs in a mixing bowl, then add the broccoli. Sprinkle flour on top and mix well. Add butter and stir in some of the cheese. Season with salt and pepper, then stir in onion. Sprinkle remaining cheese on top. Bake for 1 hour in a buttered 1-quart casserole. Makes 4 servings. Submitted by: Nancy Reed, El Dorado. Won: First place, Side Dishes 2001 Pumpkin Bread Pudding with Warm Caramel Sauce 2 cups half and half* 1 can (15 oz.) pure pumpkin 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar (packed) 2 lg. eggs 1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract 10 cups cubed French or egg bread 1/2 cup golden raisins Confectioner’s sugar Caramel Sauce: 1 1/4 cups dark brown sugar (packed) 1/2cup (1 stick) butter 1/2 cup whipping cream* (*To reduce fat and calories, substitute evaporated skim milk.) Butter an 11x7” glass baking dish. In a bowl, whisk together half and half, pumpkin, brown sugar, eggs, spices and vanilla. Fold in bread cubes and raisins. Pour into baking dish and let stand 15 minutes (or prepare to this point and refrigerate up to several hours until ready to bake). Preheat oven to 350 degrees and bake 40 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Keep warm. Prepare caramel sauce by melting brown sugar and butter in a heavy medium saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in cream and stir until sugar dissolves and sauce is smooth, about 3 minutes. To serve, sift confectioner’s sugar over squares of bread pudding and spoon on warm caramel sauce. Makes 6 servings. Submitted by: Peg Bowman, Wichita. Won: First place, Holiday Favorites 2001 ADVERTISEMENT

From the Holiday Cookbook in 2002: Chocolate Chip Cheese Ball

1 pkg. (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/4 teaspoon vanilla

3/4 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

3/4 cup mini chocolate chips

3/4 cup finely chopped pecans

Beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla until fluffy. Gradually add sugars until combined. Stir in chocolate chips. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours. Shape into ball and roll in pecans. Refrigerate. Serve with chocolate graham crackers.

Submitted by: Janie Colle, Hutchinson.

Won: First place, Appetizers 2002

Polish reuben casserole

2 cans (101/2 oz. each) condensed cream of mushroom soup

1 1/3 cups milk

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 tablespoons prepared yellow mustard

2 cans (16 oz. each) sauerkraut, drained

1 pkg. (8 oz.) uncooked noodles

1 1/2 lbs. Polish sausage, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

2 cups shredded Swiss cheese

3/4 cup wheat bread crumbs

2 tablespoons margarine, melted

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine soup, milk, onion and mustard in a medium bowl; blend well. Spread sauerkraut in a greased 9x13-inch pan. Top with uncooked noodles. Spoon soup mixture over top of uncooked noodles. Top with Polish sausage and cheese. Combine crumbs and margarine; sprinkle over the top. Cover pan tightly with foil. Bake for 1 hour.

Submitted by: Kim Herrman, Maize.

Won: First place, Main Dishes 2002