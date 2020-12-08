Welcome to our Holiday Cookbook newsletter

The best recipes from more than 60 years of the Eagle’s Holiday Cookbook

We hope you’ve been enjoying the recipes in this newsletter.

It features the best recipes from 60 years’ worth of Eagle Holiday Cookbooks, the popular publications that included recipes submitted by Wichita home cooks. The first one was published in 1955, and the last one in 2016.

These recipes have offered a glimpse of what was trendy from past years. We hope it’s been helpful to you — and possibly inspiring.

Happy cooking this holiday season!

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1999: Scalloped Pineapple

1 cup margarine 2 cups sugar 3 eggs 21/2 cups canned, crushed pineapple, drained 1 quart fresh bread cubes (8 slices) 2 tablespoons milk Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cream margarine and sugar until fluffy. Beat eggs and add to sugar/margarine mixture. Fold in pineapple and bread. Moisten with milk. Put in greased casserole and bake at 350 for one hour. Cover casserole until the last 10 minutes. Submitted by: Melissa Crawford, Wichita. Won: First place, Holiday Favorites, 1999 Apple Enchiladas 1 can (21 oz.) apple pie filling 6 (8-inch) flour tortillas 1 teaspoon cinnamon 1/3 cup butter or margarine 1/2 cup sugar 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar 1/2 cup water Spoon fruit filling evenly down center of each tortilla; sprinkle with cinnamon. Roll up and place seam side down in lightly greased 2-quart baking dish. Bring butter and next three ingredients to a boil in a medium saucepan; reduce heat and simmer, stirring constantly 3 minutes. Pour over enchiladas; let stand 30 minutes. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Makes 6 servings. Submitted by: Verdel Krug, LaCrosse. Won: Second place, Desserts, 1999 ADVERTISEMENT

From the Holiday Cookbook in 2000: Tasty Shrimp Kabobs

1 lb. medium shrimp

1 can (15 oz.) pineapple chunks

1 jar (4.5 oz.) button mushrooms

1 green pepper

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup lemon juice from concentrate

1/4 cup soy sauce

1 teaspoon dried parsley

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

10 slices bacon

11/2 cups long-grain rice

Peel shrimp. Drain pineapple and mushrooms. Cut green pepper into 1-inch squares. Combine shrimp, pineapple, mushrooms and green pepper in medium bowl. In small bowl combine oil, lemon juice, soy sauce, parsley, salt and pepper. Mix well. Pour sauce over shrimp mixture. Let stand 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Using long skewers, alternate shrimp, pineapple, mushrooms and green pepper. Grill kabobs over hot coals 8 minutes, turning once after 4 minutes. Meanwhile, cook bacon and prepare rice according to package directions. Serve kabobs over rice. Crumble bacon and divide evenly over each serving. Serve with additional soy sauce. Makes 4-5 servings.

Submitted by: Helen Hubbard, Wichita

Won: First Place, Killer Grillers 2000

Rapid Roast with Pocket

2 to 31/2 lb. beef roast (round or chuck)

1 oz. meat tenderizer or meat tenderizing marinade mix (such as Adolph’s Marinade in Minutes)

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon oregano

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Several dashes of black pepper

1/3 cup cold strong black coffee

1/3 cup red wine

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup thinly sliced onion

4 oz. sliced mushrooms

Thoroughly combine tenderizer, paprika, oregano, garlic powder and pepper with coffee, red wine and Worcestershire sauce. Beginning on shortest side, cut a pocket in center of roast leaving approximately a 1/2-inch wall of meat thickness around pocket edge. Pour marinade over roast and inside pocket. Pierce meat thoroughly all over with fork. Marinate 15 minutes, turning occasionally.

Remove meat from marinade and stuff pocket with onion slices and mushrooms. Close pocket opening with toothpicks that have been soaked in water. (If roast is not holding together it may be wrapped and tied with a cotton string that has been soaked in water.) Place roast on preheated grill and close lid. Roast over medium heat to desired doneness, turning several times during roasting. Medium will take approximately 45 minutes. To serve, thickly slice diagonally across grain. Serves 4.

Submitted by: Barb Crow, Derby.

Won: Second Place, Killer Grillers 2000