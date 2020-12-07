Welcome to our Holiday Cookbook newsletter

The best recipes from more than 60 years of the Eagle’s Holiday Cookbook

We hope you’ve been enjoying the recipes in this newsletter.

It features the best recipes from 60 years’ worth of Eagle Holiday Cookbooks, the popular publications that included recipes submitted by Wichita home cooks. The first one was published in 1955, and the last one in 2016.

These recipes have offered a glimpse of what was trendy from past years. We hope it’s been helpful to you — and possibly inspiring.

Happy cooking this holiday season!

If you’d like to subscribe to the Wichita Eagle, please see our Customer Service page.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1997: Cheesy Vegetable Soup

4 cups chopped potatoes or 1 box (32 oz.) frozen hash-brown potatoes 1/2 gallon homemade chicken stock or canned broth 1 cup chopped celery 1 cup chopped onion 1 cup chopped carrots 4 tablespoons parsley flakes 4 chicken bouillon cubes 2 cans (14 oz. each) stewed tomatoes 2 lbs. American cheese 3 cups milk Place all ingredients except cheese and milk in a large soup pot. Bring to a boil and cook 15 minutes. Add milk, mix well. Add cheese, stirring until melted. Makes 12 servings. Note: To make homemade chicken stock, place 3 lbs. chicken backs and necks in 1 gallon of water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and skim scum from surface. Add 6 ribs celery and 2 onions. Cook at a low simmer, partially covered, 4 to 6 hours. Do not season stock until ready to use. Strain, refrigerate or freeze. (This recipe was tested using canned chicken broth.) Submitted by: Freda Randle, Wichita. Won: First place, Main Dishes, 1997 Chocolate Banana Split Pie 24 squares graham crackers, crushed 1/2 cup plus 4 tablespoons chocolate syrup 1/2 gallon frozen, non-fat vanilla dessert or yogurt 4 medium-ripe bananas, sliced 1/2 pint strawberries, sliced 1 large container frozen non-dairy whipped topping, thawed Set frozen dessert out to soften. In medium mixing bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs and 4 tablespoons chocolate syrup. Using fork, mix well. Using the back of a serving spoon, press crumb mixture over bottom of 9x13-inch pan. Set aside. With electric mixer on medium, beat frozen dessert in large mixing bowl until smooth. With spatula, carefully spread over prepared graham cracker crust. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze until firm, at least 2 hours or overnight. Just before serving, slice the bananas and strawberries. Spread the whipped topping over the frozen dessert. Arrange bananas and strawberry slices on top. Drizzle remaining chocolate syrup over fruit. Makes 12 servings. Submitted by: Edwin R. Annable, Wichita. Won: First place, Desserts, 1997 ADVERTISEMENT

From the Holiday Cookbook in 1998: Praline Cheesecake

1 3/4 cups finely crushed vanilla wafers

1/2 cup melted butter

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

1 cup pecan halves

3 pkgs. (8 oz. each) cream cheese, softened

1 1/4 cups brown sugar

3 eggs

3 tablespoons flour

1 1/4 teaspoons vanilla or maple flavoring

3 to 4 tablespoons maple syrup

16 pecan halves

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Finely chop 1/2 cup pecans and reserve for crust. Coarsely chop 1/2 cup pecans and reserve for filling. Combine vanilla wafers, butter and 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans. Set aside 1/4 cup of the crumb mixture for topping. Press remaining crumb mixture onto bottom and 2 inches up sides of a 9-inch springform pan. Bake at 350 degrees 10 minutes. While crust is baking, blend together in large mixing bowl with electric mixer the 3 packages of cream cheese, brown sugar, eggs, flour and vanilla or maple flavoring, and reserved chopped pecans. Pour this mixture into the baked crust. Sprinkle with crumbs. Bake in 350-degree oven for 50-60 minutes or until center appears nearly set when shaken. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Loosen the crust from the side of pan and cool 30 minutes more. Remove side of pan. Cool completely on wire rack. Cover and refrigerate at least 3 hours. Take from refrigerator and spoon 3 to 4 tablespoons of maple syrup over top to glaze. Garnish with 16 pecan halves around the edge of the top. Refrigerate 1 to 2 hours. Serve cold. Makes 16 servings.

Submitted by: Edwin Annable, Wichita.

Won: First place, Desserts, 1998

Pumpkin Dip

3/4 cup cooked or canned pumpkin

12 oz. cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons taco seasoning mix

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

1/3 cup chopped dried beef

1/3 cup chopped green pepper

1/3 cup chopped sweet red pepper

1 can (2 1/4 oz.) sliced ripe olives, drained

1 round loaf (about 1 lb.) Italian or pumpernickel bread

Fresh vegetables, crackers or corn chips

In mixing bowl, beat pumpkin, cream cheese, taco seasoning and garlic powder until smooth. Stir in dried beef, peppers and olives. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Before serving, cut top off bread, scoop out bread from inside, leaving a 1/2-inch shell (save the bread for dipping). Fill shell with cream cheese mixture. Serve with vegetables, crackers, corn chips or bread. Makes 3 cups.

Submitted by: Jane Colle, Hutchinson.

Won: First place, Appetizers, 1998